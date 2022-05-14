These TV Shows Have Been Canceled In 2022

By Dani Medina

May 14, 2022

Photo: The CW, CBS

The jury is in — and these shows are out.

Major TV networks announced this week which shows won't be returning (and which ones will be renewed for another season). Here's a network-by-network look at the shows that have been canceled.

ABC

  • Promised Land (moved to Hulu)
  • Queens

Black-ish is in its final season.

CBS

  • B Positive
  • Bull
  • Good Sam
  • How We Roll
  • Love Island (moving to Peacock)
  • Magnum P.I.
  • United States of Al

The CW

  • 4400
  • Batwoman
  • Charmed
  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow
  • Dynasty
  • In the Dark
  • Legacies
  • Naomi
  • Roswell, New Mexico

FOX

  • The Big Leap

NBC

  • The Endgame
  • Kenan
  • Mr. Mayor
  • Ordinary Joe

This Is Us is in its final season.

To see what shows have been renewed, click here.

