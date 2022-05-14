These TV Shows Have Been Canceled In 2022
By Dani Medina
May 14, 2022
Photo: The CW, CBS
The jury is in — and these shows are out.
Major TV networks announced this week which shows won't be returning (and which ones will be renewed for another season). Here's a network-by-network look at the shows that have been canceled.
ABC
- Promised Land (moved to Hulu)
- Queens
Black-ish is in its final season.
CBS
- B Positive
- Bull
- Good Sam
- How We Roll
- Love Island (moving to Peacock)
- Magnum P.I.
- United States of Al
The CW
- 4400
- Batwoman
- Charmed
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow
- Dynasty
- In the Dark
- Legacies
- Naomi
- Roswell, New Mexico
FOX
- The Big Leap
NBC
- The Endgame
- Kenan
- Mr. Mayor
- Ordinary Joe
This Is Us is in its final season.
