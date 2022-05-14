These TV Shows Have Been Canceled In 2022

The jury is in — and these shows are out.

Major TV networks announced this week which shows won't be returning (and which ones will be renewed for another season). Here's a network-by-network look at the shows that have been canceled.

ABC

Promised Land (moved to Hulu)

Queens

Black-ish is in its final season.

CBS

B Positive

Bull

Good Sam

How We Roll

Love Island (moving to Peacock)

Magnum P.I.

United States of Al

The CW

4400

Batwoman

Charmed

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Dynasty

In the Dark

Legacies

Naomi

Roswell, New Mexico

FOX

The Big Leap

NBC

The Endgame

Kenan

Mr. Mayor

Ordinary Joe

This Is Us is in its final season.

