Jimmy Kimmel delivered an emotional monologue on Wednesday (May 25) night about the devastating shooting that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the day before.

However, his full remarks didn't have much screen-time, according to People. The late night TV host's speech was cut with commercials in the Lone Star State as Kimmel discussed the Uvalde school shooting. The network in question was Dallas/Fort Worth's ABC affiliate, WFAA. In a tweet, Kimmel addressed the situation: "To my friends in Dallas who are asking: I do not know whether our @ABCNetwork affiliate @wfaa cut away from my monologue tonight intentionally or inadvertently but I will find out. In the meantime, here's what you didn't get to see," Kimmel said with a link to the full monologue.

Peter Freedman, director of digital content at WFAA, responded to Kimmel's tweet with an explanation: "We'd made the decision earlier in the day to extend our 10 o'clock news to include *extra* Uvalde coverage in our broadcast, it had nothing to do with your monlogue. We're on the same team. 🤝"