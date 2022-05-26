Report Of AK-47, List Of Targeted Students Shuts Down Texas School District

The Donna Independent School District, located near the Texas-Mexico border, announced Thursday (May 26) that it would be canceling school through the rest of the week in light of a credible mass shooting threat reported to police.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Donna ISD said the threat is currently under investigation. All staff has been instructed to work from home in the meantime. Classes will resume Tuesday, May 31, after Memorial Day.

According to The Monitor, an AK-47 and a list of targeted students was found by police in the home of one of the suspects. Two or three people were involved in the threat that included a plan to open fire at a Donna ISD school campus.

This news comes days after an 18-year-old opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers. Also in Texas, police found a student with a gun on a middle school campus, but no one was hurt and the student was detained.