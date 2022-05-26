Måneskin Bring Rock & Roll To Cannes For 'ELVIS' Premiere

The film is set to hit theaters this summer on June 24. Prior to the Cannes premiere, the movie earned rave reviews from Elvis' family members including Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, and granddaughter Riley Keough.

Måneskin has been busy with high-profile projects like ELVIS since reaching international stardom after their Eurovision 2021 victory. In a recent interview with BBC, the band reflected on their whirlwind year with De Angelis revealing, "How many nights did we sleep in our own beds? I don't know. I think maximum 10." She continued, "But it's basically all we dreamt of in these past years while we were playing and doing music in Italy. So we're very happy about it."

The bassist was recently replaced by Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon when she couldn't join them for their performance on May 20 due to illness. The band comedically walked around the NBC studio with a cardboard cutout of the bassist for the day.