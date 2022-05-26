Måneskin Bring Rock & Roll To Cannes For 'ELVIS' Premiere
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 26, 2022
Måneskin hit the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the ELVIS premiere on Wednesday, May 25. The rockers joined the stars of the film Austin Butler and Tom Hanks to celebrate the release of Baz Luhrman's highly-anticipated biopic about the legendary Elvis Presley. Band members Damiano David, Thomas Raggi, and Ethan Torchio looked dapper in some eclectic Gucci suits. Bassist Victoria De Angeles stunned in a shimmery champagne-colored jumpsuit.
Earlier this month, Måneskin revealed to the Eurovision 2022 finale audience that they had recorded a song for the film and will be featured on the star-studded ELVIS soundtrack. The Italian rockers put their own spin on an Elvis classic "If I Can Dream." According to Variety, there was a lavish after-party following the premiere of the film where it looks like the band performed based on a tweet from the morning after.
Remaining composed for Cannes only ❤️🩹#Cannes2022 #ElvisMovie #TCB pic.twitter.com/GXfc20OMlV— MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) May 26, 2022
The film is set to hit theaters this summer on June 24. Prior to the Cannes premiere, the movie earned rave reviews from Elvis' family members including Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, and granddaughter Riley Keough.
Måneskin has been busy with high-profile projects like ELVIS since reaching international stardom after their Eurovision 2021 victory. In a recent interview with BBC, the band reflected on their whirlwind year with De Angelis revealing, "How many nights did we sleep in our own beds? I don't know. I think maximum 10." She continued, "But it's basically all we dreamt of in these past years while we were playing and doing music in Italy. So we're very happy about it."
The bassist was recently replaced by Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon when she couldn't join them for their performance on May 20 due to illness. The band comedically walked around the NBC studio with a cardboard cutout of the bassist for the day.
Italian rockers Måneskin have arrived at the red carpet premiere of #Elvis at #CannesFilmFestival. https://t.co/40I7DIFQfr pic.twitter.com/3NRcrSt4nV— Variety (@Variety) May 25, 2022