Watch Austin Butler Transform Into Elvis Presley In New 'ELVIS' Trailer

Opposite Butler's Elvis is Tom Hanks as the singer's enigmatic manager Colonel Tom Parker. The film will explore the pair's complex relationship over 20 years from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented level of stardom. The trailer shows iconic moments of fangirls surging the stage and Elvis debuting his controversial and culture-shifting hip-shaking. Rounding out the cast, Olivia DeJonge will play one of the most significant people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley.

While it's expected to be the film of the summer, it also has a star-studded soundtrack accompanying it. Doja Cat has already released her song from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, "Vegas," which is featured in the trailer. Earlier this month, Italian rock sensations Måneskin revealed they would be included on the soundtrack with a cover of Elvis's "If I Can Dream." Kacey Musgraves will also be on the album performing a cover of the iconic "Can't Help Falling In Love."

ELVIS will open in theaters only on June 24.