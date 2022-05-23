Watch Austin Butler Transform Into Elvis Presley In New 'ELVIS' Trailer

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 23, 2022

Photo: Warner Bros.

A new trailer for the highly-anticipated ELVIS directed by Baz Luhrmann is here and it's giving audiences a closer look at Austin Butler's impressive transformation into the legendary Elvis Presley. The over 3-minute long trailer features Butler's Elvis playing in front of rabid fans from his early days to his 1972 Madison Square Garden performances in his iconic white eyelet jumpsuit and cape. Viewers also get a small taste of Butler singing as Elvis in the new trailer. Additional iconic musical artists will be featured in the film including Sister Rosetta Tharpe played by Yola, Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton played by Shonka Dukureh and Alton Mason as Little Richard.

Opposite Butler's Elvis is Tom Hanks as the singer's enigmatic manager Colonel Tom Parker. The film will explore the pair's complex relationship over 20 years from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented level of stardom. The trailer shows iconic moments of fangirls surging the stage and Elvis debuting his controversial and culture-shifting hip-shaking. Rounding out the cast, Olivia DeJonge will play one of the most significant people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley.

While it's expected to be the film of the summer, it also has a star-studded soundtrack accompanying it. Doja Cat has already released her song from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, "Vegas," which is featured in the trailer. Earlier this month, Italian rock sensations Måneskin revealed they would be included on the soundtrack with a cover of Elvis's "If I Can Dream." Kacey Musgraves will also be on the album performing a cover of the iconic "Can't Help Falling In Love."

ELVIS will open in theaters only on June 24.

Elvis Presley
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.