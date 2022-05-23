Watch Austin Butler Transform Into Elvis Presley In New 'ELVIS' Trailer
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 23, 2022
A new trailer for the highly-anticipated ELVIS directed by Baz Luhrmann is here and it's giving audiences a closer look at Austin Butler's impressive transformation into the legendary Elvis Presley. The over 3-minute long trailer features Butler's Elvis playing in front of rabid fans from his early days to his 1972 Madison Square Garden performances in his iconic white eyelet jumpsuit and cape. Viewers also get a small taste of Butler singing as Elvis in the new trailer. Additional iconic musical artists will be featured in the film including Sister Rosetta Tharpe played by Yola, Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton played by Shonka Dukureh and Alton Mason as Little Richard.
Opposite Butler's Elvis is Tom Hanks as the singer's enigmatic manager Colonel Tom Parker. The film will explore the pair's complex relationship over 20 years from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented level of stardom. The trailer shows iconic moments of fangirls surging the stage and Elvis debuting his controversial and culture-shifting hip-shaking. Rounding out the cast, Olivia DeJonge will play one of the most significant people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley.
While it's expected to be the film of the summer, it also has a star-studded soundtrack accompanying it. Doja Cat has already released her song from the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, "Vegas," which is featured in the trailer. Earlier this month, Italian rock sensations Måneskin revealed they would be included on the soundtrack with a cover of Elvis's "If I Can Dream." Kacey Musgraves will also be on the album performing a cover of the iconic "Can't Help Falling In Love."
ELVIS will open in theaters only on June 24.