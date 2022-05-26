Multiple San Diego Schools Placed On Lockdown Following Phone Threats

Five schools around San Diego were placed on lockdown Thursday (May 26) after at least one school received anonymous phone threats.

Poway Unified School District confirmed that five school were locked down as a precaution as the San Diego Police Department and Sheriff's Department investigated a potential threat at Del Norte High School, per CBS 8. In addition to Del Norte, Stone Ranch Elementary, Design39, Del Sur Elementary and Monterey Ridge Elementary were also placed on lockdown, while Oak Valley Middle was placed on "secure campus."

According to police, Del Norte and a nearby elementary school were the subjects of an anonymous phone call threatening a shooting, per ABC 10 News. The call reportedly came from a Google number and had a robotic voice. Officials said there were no injuries reported nor did they find any weapons on campus.

The school district gave an update on the situation in an email to school families and staff.

"In an abundance of caution, the police have placed us on a brief lockdown while they investigate an anonymous phone call threat," the email states, adding, "We want to assure you there is no evidence of actual physical threat present on our campus."

As of 2:20 p.m., police have confirmed that all lockdowns have been lifted.

The lockdowns come two days after a gunman opened fire inside an elementary school in Texas, leaving at least 21 people dead, most of whom were young children. The community of Uvalde, Texas, is still in mourning after 19 children and two teachers were killed during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday (May 24). The tragic shooting has since sparked protests at schools around the country and led to many celebrities speaking out against gun violence.