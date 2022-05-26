San Diego Students Stage Walkout Following Texas School Shooting

Students around San Diego walked out of school in protest on Thursday (May 26) following the tragic mass shooting at a Texas elementary school earlier this week.

Multiple schools in the area held walkouts in honor of the 19 children and two teachers killed during the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday (May 24). The protests at schools like Steel Canyon High School and San Dieguito Academy High School are just two local events of several nationwide walkouts that have been organized by Students Demand Action protesting gun violence, per ABC 10 News.

"Even though we weren't directly affected this time we are still students and staff that see this happening on the news," said SDAHS student Joy Ruppert. "And one day with an open campus that could happen to us."

According to Ruppert and fellow SDAHS junior Mace Viemeister, students have grown up in a climate where they worry about issues like gun violence and other issues that are "the future we're being prepared to face in our schools." By staging the walkout, they hope their actions, as well as similar protests around the country, can lead to a change in both state and federal legislation regarding guns.