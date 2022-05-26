Person Points Gun At TV Crew During Chicago Broadcast About Gun Violence

During a live news broadcast downtown on Wednesday morning, a broadcaster was discussing the rise in gun violence throughout the city when an unidentified person pointed a gun at the camera man. According to the New York Post, this happened live on FOX32 "Good Morning Chicago".

Joanie Lum was broadcasting in the River north area of the city at 7:00 a.m when a person with their hood up noticed the broadcast. They came up behind the woman and pointed a gun at the camera man. This incident was aired on live television. At first, it went unnoticed until a viewer called into the television station in concern of the crew.

“Thank you to the viewers who were watching Good Day Chicago and called or emailed to make sure our crew was okay,” the news station shared in a statement following the incident.

The New York Post mentioned that police are now considering the unidentified person as a person of interest. There has been a 225% increase in gun violence in Chicago within the last year. Just last week there were seven people wounded at the Magnificent Mile following a slew of previous shootings around the city.

The incident was considered a personal conflict and police continue to investigate.