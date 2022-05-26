Phoebe Bridgers To Open For The Rolling Stones This Summer

The Rolling Stones are showing some love to some big indie rock artists for their upcoming summer shows. According to Consequence, Phoebe Bridgers is one of the artists set to open for the band's two-night run at London's Hyde Park this summer. In addition to the beloved "Kyoto" singer, The War on Drugs, Vista Kicks, JJ Rosa, and Kelly McGrath will all take part in the Stones' June 25th concert.

As for the July 3rd show, Courtney Barnett will be joined by Sam Fender as openers, as well as Christone Kingfish Ingram, The Dinner Party, and The Flints. The two Hyde Park shows are part of the Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary UK/European tour, which will include their first Liverpool show in over 50 years.

The new lineup of modern indie acts makes sense since Mick Jagger has revealed in the past he keeps an eye on current music. The frontman has mentioned artists like Yungblud, Machine Gun Kelly, and most recently Harry Styles. He broke his silence on the frequent comparisons saying, "Come on, I was much more androgynous. And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.”

During the same interview, he also opened up about life after drummer Charlie Watts' death. The longtime band member passed unexpectedly last August. Drummer Steve Jordan has been filling in on the tour dates since the tragic news.