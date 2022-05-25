Some Texas School Districts Adding More Security Following Uvalde Shooting
By Ginny Reese
May 25, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Some schools across Texas are now taking extra security precautions following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
WFAA reported that some schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are adding extra security measures to end their school years safely. None of the following school districts have received any threats, but are putting the extra measures in place out of an abundance of caution.
Here are some school districts that adding extra precautions:
- Cedar Hill ISD released a statement saying that there will be extra security in place on Wednesday and Thursday.
- Celina ISD will have patrol officers from Celina Police at Celina ISD campuses.
- Colleyville-area school districts will have more officers present at all campuses in the Grapevine-Colleyville and Keller school districts.
- Dallas ISD will have additional patrol from Dallas police. There will also be extra mental health services available for students and staff who are still processing the tragedy.
- Denton-area school districts will have extra police presence for the last few days of the school year.
- Garland ISD says that there will be extra police presence across the distance.
- Grand Prairie ISD says that there will be extra police at all of their elementary and secondary schools for the last two days of the school year.
- H-E-B ISD the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District will have extra police patrol around campuses for the rest of the week.
- Irving ISD will have extra district patrol and staff watching over campuses before students arrive and after they are dismissed.
- Keller ISD will have the additional presence from police patrol and security during the last few days of the school year.
- Mansfield ISD will have extra protection from the Mansfield Police Department.
- Saginaw-area school districts will have extra officers "in and around" campuses in the area.