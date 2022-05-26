Spend A Night At The Coolest Hotel In Michigan

Everybody needs a little break once in while.

It's extremely important to take time for yourself to rest. In fact, sleep is an essential function that allows your mind and body to recharge. Without enough sleep, your body can't function properly.

Hotels offer the perfect escape for people to get a good night's sleep. They are specifically designed to be calming, clutter-free environments for relaxation, free of the constant reminders of your busy life. If you're looking to take a weekend get away right in your own state look no further.

Thrillist compiled a list of all the coolest hotels in every state in the U.S. They named the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island as the coolest hotel in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about it:

Despite the fact that poor Detroit is the punchline to everyone’s favorite "miserable city" joke, Michigan as a state is beautiful. In summer, anyway. Which is why this 386-room mega-resort where no two rooms are the same is only open from May to October. Accessible by ferry on an island where the preferred mode of transport is horse-drawn carriage (in fact, cars are prohibited), the Grand Hotel offers five-course meals served on the world’s largest front porch.