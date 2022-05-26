The Kid LAROI Shares Financial Advice Elon Musk Gave Him

The Kid LAROI received some financial wisdom from Elon Musk and he's sharing it. According to NME, the Australian artist talked with the Tesla CEO at a Saturday Night Live afterparty in May 2021.

“He’s like, actually really down-to-earth he’s just like, hanging out. I felt like he was approachable, you know, enough to ask him something like that. So I went up and I asked him, and he basically told me to invest in something that I love. Which I thought was great advice,” LAROI said during an interview. “You know, obviously, you expect someone to give you an entire plan, ‘All right, that’s what you do’. But then I walked away realizing like, ‘Damn, that is probably the best financial advice you could give anyone.’ Because if you don’t believe in something, then how is everybody else gonna believe in it? He could tell me something to invest in or whatever. But if I don’t believe in it, then why would I do it, you know?”

The Kid LAROI just released his first new song of 2022 last month. The song "Thousand Miles," is the follow-up to his song "Stay" with Justin Beiber. The collaboration has been the most successful of LAROI's career. According to NME, it hit number one in over 20 countries and got him seven Platinum certifications in his native Australia.

He also released a music video for "Thousand Miles" which features an evil version of LAROI torturing his normal self.