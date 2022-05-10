Phoenix Homeowner Issued Code Violation After Helping Homeless Couple

A Phoenix homeowner was helping out a homeless couple when she was issued a code violation, reported AZ Family.

Liza Kurtz moved into her new home near downtown Phoenix in mid-April. The previous owners of the home allowed a well-known homeless couple to stay on the porch while the home was empty. Kurtz explained, "They asked them to stay on the porch and keep an eye on the place. They said when the new owner comes in, they'll probably ask you to move on."

But that isn't what happened. Kurtz said that they got to know the couple while moving in and couldn't fathom sending them away. She said, "We knew if we moved them on from here, the next place they go is under a bridge or a public park or somewhere that is a lot less safe in the summer. At this point, we consider them kind of informal roommates. So they have keys, they have access to the bathroom, to the laundry, to the kitchen. The only thing we don’t really have for them is an extra bedroom."

Kurtz put up a blue tarp on the porch to provide shade for the couple. But, the City of Phoenix Neighborhood Services Department issued a notice of an ordinance violation saying that "visible tarps are against ordinance and that it needs to be removed," according to Kurtz.

Kurtz has been in contact with the department and is explaining the situation. She says she's grateful to have turned a negative situation into a positive one.