14 Texas BBQ Joints You Need To Visit Right Now

You might want to keep a stack of napkins handy for this one.

Thrillist compiled a list of the 57 American barbecue joints you need to visit right now — 14 Texas restaurants made the list. Here's what Thrillist said about its list:

Barbecue crisscrosses cultures like grill marks on a marbled rib-eye steak. People in all corners of the world have harnessed flames to cook food—slow-roasted pig in banana leaf-lined pits, skewered meat caramelized over hot coals. It is an ancient craft, after all, with simple instructions: fire plus meat equals mealtime. With credit due to many storied foundations of barbecue—through indigenous peoples, immigrants, enslaved people—today’s smoked meats are, in some parts, tried-and-true traditions and, in others, contemporary approaches. ... The result is a diverse list of pitmasters that reflects who is sweating over smokers to bring us tender brisket bark, sticky glazed ribs, juicy smoked pork, heaping jalapeño mac and cheese, and honey-laced cornbread.

Here's a look at the BBQ joints in Texas that made the list:

Blood Bros. BBQ, Houston

Cattleack Barbeque, Dallas

Distant Relatives, Austin

Franklin Barbecue, Austin

Gatlin's BBQ, Houston

Goldee's BBQ, Fort Worth

Hill Country, Hempstead

Interstellar, Austin

La Barbecue, Austin

LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue, Austin

Pinkerton's Barbecue, San Antonio

The Slow Bone, Dallas

Snow's BBQ, Lexington

Truth BBQ, Houston

To read Thrillist's full report, click here.