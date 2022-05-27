Ed Sheeran Dedicates Song To Newborn Daughter & It's Heart-Melting
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 27, 2022
Ed Sheeran has released new music and some of it is inspired by his new baby girl. Earlier this week, the singer revealed he would be dropping the = (Tour Edition) on Friday, May 27. The edition includes nine additional tracks and four new ones.
One of the new songs is called "Welcome to the World," which was heavily inspired by his newborn baby based on the lyrics. In the song, Sheeran sings, "Welcome to the world/I heard your heartbeat and lost every word/Just stood there quietly taking in the sound/Of our love," Sheeran, 31, sings. "This is gonna hurt/But I stand beside you, for better or for worse/And I will find you whenever you're lost/I'll be right here."
Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn announced on Thursday, May 19, that they had welcomed a healthy baby girl in a surprise post on Instagram. The singer shared a photo of adorable baby socks and captioned it, "Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."
In the second verse, Sheeran sings, "Welcome to the world/Through all the pain, you're a diamond in the dirt/Don't let them change you, words are only words/Just like I loved you/And yes, you were the first/Brought a new beginning, bright and unreserved/A beautiful red flower in the earth will grow, and I know."
The song concludes with a heart-melting audio clip of the happy parents talking to each other before the baby was born. "You got the kick?" Sheeran asks. "It just kicked!" Seaborn replies with a laugh.