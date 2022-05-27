Ed Sheeran Dedicates Song To Newborn Daughter & It's Heart-Melting

Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn announced on Thursday, May 19, that they had welcomed a healthy baby girl in a surprise post on Instagram. The singer shared a photo of adorable baby socks and captioned it, "Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

In the second verse, Sheeran sings, "Welcome to the world/Through all the pain, you're a diamond in the dirt/Don't let them change you, words are only words/Just like I loved you/And yes, you were the first/Brought a new beginning, bright and unreserved/A beautiful red flower in the earth will grow, and I know."

The song concludes with a heart-melting audio clip of the happy parents talking to each other before the baby was born. "You got the kick?" Sheeran asks. "It just kicked!" Seaborn replies with a laugh.