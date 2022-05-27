The parents and grandfather of the gunman in the Robb Elementary School shooting have spoken out about their son's shooting spree earlier this week in Uvalde, Texas.

The shooter's mother, Adriana Reyes, said her son was "not a monster," but "he can be aggressive," she told ABC News. "I had an uneasy feeling sometimes, like 'What are you up to?' He can be aggressive ... If he really got mad," she said.

Reyes went on to say, "We all have a rage, that some people have it more than others." The gunman entered Robb Elementary School on Tuesday (May 24) and opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers. Reyes offered her condolences to those who were killed in the shooting. "Those kids … I have no words. I don't know what to say about those poor kids."

The gunman's father, Salvador Ramos, apologized for his son's actions. "I just want the people to know I’m sorry, man, (for) what my son did," he told The Daily Beast. "I never expected my son to do something like that. He should’ve just killed me, you know, instead of doing something like that to someone."

Rolando Reyes, the gunman's grandfather, also opened up about the tragic and deadly scene that unfolded in Uvalde earlier this week. Not only did the gunman open fire at the elementary school, but he shot his grandmother — Reyes' wife — as well. The grandmother is "in critical condition at this point but she's still alive," according to CNN. "It still hasn't sunk in yet," Reyes said.

He told ABC News that he wasn't aware his grandson recently purchased two AR-15-style weapons. "I don't like weapons. I cannot be around weapons. I hate when I see all the news, all those people that get shot," he said.

ABC News reported the gunman was living with his grandparents for several months after having a falling out with his mother. The shooter was described as very quiet by his grandfather, who added he did not attend school this past year. Reyes added his grandson did not have a driver's license and did not know how to drive, so he's unsure how he was able to purchase the weapons.