Here's How Michigan Children Can Win $15K

Michigan is launching a $1.5 million college giveaway for students under the age of five, according to Click On Detroit.

The giveaway is being launched to celebrate the Michigan Education Trust's 35th anniversary. The giveaway will be a random drawing where students can win 100 scholarship-like prizes valued at $15,000 each.

“We are awarding MET $15,000 prepaid tuition contracts to 100 Michiganders between 0 and 5,” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. “That’s enough to cover two years at a community college and one heck of a head start towards a bachelor’s degree.”

Family and friends who are at least 18-years-old can enter on behalf of any child aged 0-5. Tuition rates will also be locked in today's prices.

Michiganders have until August 31 to enter. Winners will then be announced in a series of drawings starting on September 12. Alternate winners will be selected, in the order they were drawn, to award a prize if a winner forfeits it. You can enter the drawing in two ways: either online or through the mail. There is a limit to one entry per eligible entrant regardless of the method of entry.

For more information, and to enter online, head to this website.