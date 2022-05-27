Here's The Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant In Florida

When you're not quite feeling like dropping some money on one or two dishes, there's always something to fall back on: buffets. These all-you-can-eat buffets are sure to leave you full and satisfied. Plus, you can try a little bit of everything without having to order something else!

If you ever wondered about the best all-you-can-eat restaurant near you, The Daily Meal found the top ones in every state:

"In order to assemble the list, we tracked down a bevy of beloved all-you-can-eat deals from every state, then judged them according to food selection, décor, ratings on review sites and level of local renown. We also made sure that even when these deals are on the pricier side, they are worth the price."

Their pick for Florida is The Circle!