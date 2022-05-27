Here's The Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
May 27, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
When you're not quite feeling like dropping some money on one or two dishes, there's always something to fall back on: buffets. These all-you-can-eat buffets are sure to leave you full and satisfied. Plus, you can try a little bit of everything without having to order something else!
If you ever wondered about the best all-you-can-eat restaurant near you, The Daily Meal found the top ones in every state:
"In order to assemble the list, we tracked down a bevy of beloved all-you-can-eat deals from every state, then judged them according to food selection, décor, ratings on review sites and level of local renown. We also made sure that even when these deals are on the pricier side, they are worth the price."
Their pick for Florida is The Circle!
Writers explain why they chose this oceanside restaurant:
"Breakers Palm Beach has been one of the country’s premier high-end destinations since it was built in Palm Beach, Florida, back in 1926. There’s no shortage of spectacular dining options at this hotel that’s absolutely worth the splurge, but be sure to hit up the Sunday brunch in The Circle’s splendid and opulent dining room, which is complete with ocean views, 30-foot frescoed ceilings and oval murals depicting Renaissance-era landscapes. Crab, sushi, caviar, fresh fish, lamb chops, carved beef tenderloin, omelets, cheeses, pâté and more than 30 desserts are all for the taking, with a harpist strolling from table to table to boot. Come hungry and it’ll be well worth the (significant) expense of $125 per person."
If you want to get your fill at The Circle, drop by 1 S. County Rd. in Palm Beach.
Click HERE to check out the full list of amazing American buffets and all-you-can-eat restaurants.