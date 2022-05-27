Kendall Jenner Tries Cutting Another Cucumber After 'Tragic' First Attempt

Kendall Jenner is hopefully putting the cucumber debacle to rest with a recent social media post. After the viral moment showing her 'tragic' cucumber cutting skills, Jenner posted a photo of a knife and cucumber on a cutting board to show fans she's learning from her mistakes. “here we go again,” she wrote on the post to her Instagram Story, according to Page Six.

Earlier this month, a clip from Hulu's The Kardashian took the internet by storm when fans noticed the odd way Jenner decided to cut up a cucumber. Eventually, her mother Kris Jenner called in their chef to take over for the supermodel. “Hey, chef. Do you want to cut this up for her?” she yelled, worried her daughter would end up cutting herself while making a snack. After the episode aired a tweet that read, "Kendall Jenner trying to cut a f–king cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed," went viral, causing Jenner to respond with "Tragic!"