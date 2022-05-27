Nashville Couple Welcomes First Child, Has Second Baby Days Later

A Nashville couple recently welcomed a new baby into the family, just days after the birth of their first child.

Meredith "Bo" and Clay McCord are celebrating becoming the parents to two newborns after several years of trying to have a child. According to WKRN, the Middle Tennessee couple went through multiple rounds of IVF and experienced several miscarriages during their four-year journey to expand their family.

They eventually turned to friends Katie and Thomas Moore about the possibility of surrogacy. Thomas and Bo had known each other in college, and Katie has been a surrogate for other families in the past, so they decided to see if the McCords could finally welcome their own bundle of joy with their help — and it worked.

Things took an unexpected turn, however, when not long after Katie became pregnant, Bo found out she was also expecting and due just two weeks after the arrival of their first child. Katie ended up giving birth on Mother's Day (May 8), and the McCords welcomed their firstborn James Wakefield McCord. Days later, on May 11, Bo went into labor and gave birth to their second child, Mary Clark McCord.

"We were all crying in the delivery room because it was such a special moment and then I later delivered our little girl," said Bo. "Thinking about our journey, we just want to share encouragement to other couples who need a reminder to continue to trust God and put all your faith in him. We are living proof of his goodness."