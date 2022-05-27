This City Has The Best Food In All Of Georgia

If you are a self-proclaimed "foodie," than you probably have a strong opinion about the restaurants in the supposed "city with the best food" in your state. The city with the best food is typically a location known around the country that has been made popular for a specific style of cuisine served specially in the area. Wether it be Mexican, Asian, American, or Indian cuisine; this city provides a quality and quantity of food high enough to surpass the expectations' of even the toughest critics.

According to a list compiled by Lovefood, the city that serves the best food in the entire state of Georgia is Atlanta. You name it, this city has it. There are many famous chefs working out of Atlanta, and there is surely no shortage of southern-style cuisine. Lovefood recommended checking out Miller Union if you ever decide to do a food tour of the city.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the city with the best food in Georgia:

"Without a doubt, Atlanta's food scene is a mirror image of its residents – increasingly diverse with deep Southern roots, yet looking out to the world. Figuring out where to eat in the Big Peach is no mean feat. The city is home to countless Top Chef alumni and James Beard Award-winning joints. Don't miss Miller Union's elevated Southern cuisine, Gunshow's theatrical cooking of dim sum-meets-Southern fusion and Staplehouse – a post-pandemic neighborhood market meets patio dining delight"

For more information regarding the city in each state that serves the best food visit HERE.