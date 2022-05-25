This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Georgia

By Logan DeLoye

May 25, 2022

Chinese buffet restaurant in London Chinatown
Photo: Getty Images

All-you-can-eat deals are a good compromise to please the picky eaters in your life, as well as those with hearty appetites. Some deals consist of multiple ethnicities of food served buffet style, while others feature one repeated course. Despite the variance in a good all-you-can-eat-meal, one thing never changes; the option to stuff your face for one low price!

According to a list put together by The Daily Meal, the best all-you-can-eat buffet in Georgia can be found at Nori Nori in Atlanta. Nori Nori is a popular Japanese fusion restaurant that features a variety of rolls, seafood and deserts.

Here is what The Daily Meal had to say about the best all-you-can-eat buffet in Georgia:

"Atlanta’s Nori Nori brings a massive assortment of all-you-can eat sushi and other Japanese and fusion dishes to Georgia. Along with more than 15 varieties of nigiri sushi and nearly 30 creative rolls, diners can treat themselves to a spread of dishes including beef tataki, snow crab legs, beef short ribs, gyoza, yakitori, white clams, yakisoba noodles, and a huge assortment of desserts ranging from chocolate cheesecake to green tea ice cream. It ranges in price from $18.25 to $33.95."

For more information regarding the best all-you-can-eat locations in America visit HERE.

