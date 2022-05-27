Have You Tried The Best Biscuits In All Of Georgia?

Due to being the most popular place to purchase biscuits in all of Georgia, this biscuit spot is very busy on the weekends, with a line almost always wrapping outside of the building. Those who have yet to experience this one-of-a-kind brunch will need to make a quick trip!

According to a list compiled by the Atlanta Eater, the best place to get biscuits in Georgia is at Stilesboro Biscuits. Stilesboro Biscuits is conveniently located off of Stilesboro Road in Kennesaw and features some of the best Southern-style cooking in town. The biscuits are served with an abundance of butter, and feature the perfect amount of flaky goodness. The restaurant also serves fried chicken, waffles, and a variety of sausages and eggs.

Here is what Atlanta Eater had to say about the best biscuits in all of Georgia:

"Buttery yet light biscuits abound at this roadside restaurant in Kennesaw. There are several biscuit sandwiches to choose from here, including a sausage, egg, and cheese and fried chicken. The place gets busy and the line can be long, especially on the weekends. These biscuits are worth the wait."

