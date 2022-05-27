This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Michigan

There's just something about an all-you-can-eat buffet. Maybe it's the fact that you are guaranteed to feel full — maybe even a little too full — after visiting one. Plus, if you don't like what you initially picked to sink your teeth into, no problem. The choices are seemingly endless. It's a feast fit for royalty!

The Daily Meal compiled a list of the best all-you-can-eat buffets in every state, judging them according to food selection, decor, ratings on review sites and level of local renown. And if the deals are a bit pricey, they made sure they're worth the price of admission. They named the Grand Hotel Main Dining Room on Mackinac Island as the best place to chow down on an all-you-can-eat buffet in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about it:

Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel is one of America’s most famous and charming hotels and an ideal spot for a long lunch when in Michigan. While looking out over one of the world’s longest porches, visitors can enjoy a daily lunchtime feast that includes fresh salads, cheeses, fresh fruit, a rotating selection of seafood and slow-roasted meats and housemade desserts. Adult hotel guests pay $35; non-guests pay $51.50.