This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In North Carolina

Have you ever had a tough time deciding what to eat for your meal? Maybe you're stuck between ordering chicken or steak or want both a soup and a salad with your dinner. If you've faced similar struggles, a buffet is the perfect place to get all of your top food choices in one spot.

The Daily Meal searched the country to compile a list of the best all-you-can-eat buffet in each state, basing their decision on reviews, food selection, decor and local popularity. According to the site:

"We also made sure that even when these deals are on the pricier side, they are worth the price. No matter the style of food served, these all-you-can-eat deals all have obtained legendary status. Just be sure to follow the primary rule: don't fill up on bread."

So which North Carolina restaurant was named the best all-you-can-eat buffet in the state?

Casey's Buffet

Located in Wilmington, the family-run Casey's Buffet serves up soul food and barbecue favorites in the "Southern tradition, where food and family go hand in hand," according to its website. Casey's Buffet is located at 5559 Oleander Drive in Wilmington.

Here's what The Daily Meal had to say about North Carolina's best buffet:

"Casey's Buffet is a beloved Wilmington, North Carolina, no-frills buffet filled to the brim with soul food classics. You will find spot-on barbecue pork, fried and baked chicken, catfish, whiting, chitlins, mac and cheese, pigs' feet and a slew of sides and desserts. This place is a true Southern icon, serving loads of Southern dishes that the rest of the world needs to try."

Check out the full list here to see the best buffets in America.