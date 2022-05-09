This Is The Best American Restaurant In North Carolina

In North Carolina, you're never too far from some great food, from restaurants with the best pizza in the state to must-try scoops of ice cream that are the perfect addition to a warm summer day.

LoveFood searched the country to determine which restaurant in each state serves up the best American cuisine, including this popular spot in North Carolina. According to the site, there's nothing quite like comfort food," adding:

"From quaint retro diners and casual eateries to special occasion steakhouses and modern spots serving creative takes on the classics, here's where's best when you seek a little all-American comfort."

So which restaurant in North Carolina was named the best for American cuisine?

Haberdish

Located in Charlotte, Haberdish is a mill town southern kitchen and craft cocktail bar that serves its menu on "a jumble of plates," with its website describing the dining experience as a potluck family gathering.

Haberdish is located at 3106 North Davidson Street in Charlotte.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Haberdish is a quirky brunch and dinner spot dedicated to Southern classics, and choosing a dish here isn't easy. The menu is filled with crowd-pleasers like hush puppies, fried chicken and tater tots. Apart from the juicy and perfectly crispy chicken, customers particularly love the sweet potato dumplings, served with brown butter, sage and Parmesan, as well as the smoked deviled eggs with chives and paprika. If ordering from the weekend brunch menu, don't miss out on the chicken biscuit sandwich."

