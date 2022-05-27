This Is The Best Grilled Cheese In Connecticut

A Middletown restaurant is being credited for having the best grilled cheese in Connecticut.

Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best grilled cheese sandwiches in every state, which included The Whey Station as having the top choice for Connecticut.

"The signature sandwich is the Monger, with a blend of five – yep, five – cheeses that’s also the basis of the other sandwiches," Love Food wrote. "There’s also a brick-and-mortar restaurant, brilliantly named Whey Stationary."

Here is Love Food's full list of where to find the best grilled cheese in every state: