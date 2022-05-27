This Is The Best Grilled Cheese In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
May 27, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Middletown restaurant is being credited for having the best grilled cheese in Connecticut.
Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best grilled cheese sandwiches in every state, which included The Whey Station as having the top choice for Connecticut.
"The signature sandwich is the Monger, with a blend of five – yep, five – cheeses that’s also the basis of the other sandwiches," Love Food wrote. "There’s also a brick-and-mortar restaurant, brilliantly named Whey Stationary."
Here is Love Food's full list of where to find the best grilled cheese in every state:
- Alabama- Paramount Bar (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Spenard Roadhouse (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Perfect Pear Bistro (Tempe)
- Arkansas- Hammontrees Grilled Cheese (Fayetteville)
- California- The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen (San Francisco)
- Colorado- Steuben's (Denver)
- Connecticut- The Whey Station (Middletown)
- Delaware- Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats (Rehoboth Beach)
- Florida- Ms. Cheezious (Miami)
- Georgia- Bikini, Cooks & Soldiers (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Porky's Kauai (Waimea)
- Idaho- Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese (Coeur d'Alene)
- Illinois- Cheesie's Pub and Grub (Chicago)
- Indiana- Subito (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Cheese Bar (Des Moines)
- Kansas- The Wheel Barrel (Topeka)
- Kentucky- Momma's Mustard Pickles & BBQ (Louisville)
- Louisiana- St. James Cheese Company (New Orleans)
- Maine- The HighRoller Lobster Co. (Portland)
- Maryland- Grilled Cheese & Co. (various locations)
- Massachusetts- Roxy's Grilled Cheese (Boston)
- Michigan- HopCat (various locations)
- Minnesota- All Square (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Depot Kitchen & Market (Hattiesburg)
- Missouri- The Fountain On Locust (St. Louis)
- Montana- 1889 Coffee House (Helena)
- Nebraska- Kitchen Table (Omaha)
- Nevada- Truffles N Bacon Cafe (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Black Mtn. Burger Co. (Lincoln)
- New Jersey- American Melts (Kenilworth)
- New Mexico- The Grove Cafe & Market (Albuquerque)
- New York- The Cheese Traveler (Albany)
- North Carolina- Papi Queso (Charlotte)
- North Dakota- Space Aliens Grill & Bar (Bismarck and Fargo)
- Ohio- Melt Bar & Grilled (Cleveland)
- Oklahoma- The Mule (Oklahoma City)
- Oregon- DITTO (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Huda (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Scratch & Catering (Newport)
- South Carolina- The Grilled Cheese & Crab Cake Co. (Murrells Inlet)
- South Dakota- Sickies Garage (various locations)
- Tennessee- The Grilled Cheeserie (Nashville)
- Texas- Barrio Barista (San Antonio)
- Utah- Cravings Bistro (Pleasant Grove)
- Vermont- Hyde Away Inn (Waitsfield)
- Virginia- Food for Thought (Williamsburg)
- Washington- Beecher's Handmade Cheese (Seattle)
- West Virginia- Cheese Louise (Morgantown)
- Wisconsin- Alchemy (Madison)
- Wyoming- Café Genevieve (Jackson)