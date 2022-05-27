This Is The Best Grilled Cheese In Maryland

A restaurant with various locations is being credited for having the best grilled cheese in Maryland.

Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best grilled cheese sandwiches in every state, which included the Crabby Melt at Grilled Cheese & Co. as having the top choice for Maryland.

"The Wine Country is a customer favourite thanks to its unusual but delicious combination of flavours and textures," Love Food wrote. "Creamy brie is layered with crisp apples, strawberries, red onion and honey mustard."

Here is Love Food's full list of where to find the best grilled cheese in every state: