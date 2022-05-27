This Is The Cheapest Flight Out Of Chicago Right Now

Who doesn't love a quick Summer weekend getaway? This adventure is even better when it can be done cheaply. Don't miss out on exploring America when prices are this low!

According to Skyscanner, the cheapest nonstop flight out of Chicago is to Ft. Lauderdale. The flight in question is round trip at only $24, and requires flyers to travel from June 1 to June 8. For just one dollar more, Chicago travelers can fly round trip to Miami. Other cheap flight destinations include Knoxville, Myrtle Beach, Asheville, and New Orleans. Skyscanner recommended checking the various airports around Chicago before booking a flight, as some can offer cheaper prices than others.

Here is what Skyscanner had to say about flying out of Chicago airports:

"There’s great news for Chicagoans in search of great flight deals out of Chicago airports--you can now search for flights using Skyscanner. Chicago has two primary airports, both of which receive a massive amount of annual flight traffic. O’Hare International, also commonly referred to as O’Hare Field and Chicago International, is located in the city’s northwest corner. While it is further away from the downtown loop, it is designated as the principal airport in the area."

