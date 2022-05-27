This Restaurant Has The Best Ramen In Tennessee

Nothing says comfort quite like a warm bowl of delicious ramen, with its flavorful broth, filling veggies and chewy noodles. As more restaurants offering the dish continue opening around Tennessee, it's hard to know where to start to find the best of the best.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best ramen in each state, including one dish served in Nashville that earned the designation of best in Tennessee. According to the site:

"Whether you're a ramen purist — think classic tonkotsu ramen with a pork-bone broth — or you fancy a tradition with a twist, then we've got you covered."

So which restaurant in Tennessee has the best ramen in the state?

Two Ten Jack

Located in Nashville, Two Ten Jack serves up the best ramen in the entire state, with the vegetarian Yasai Shoyu being named the best of the best. Two Ten Jack is located at 1900 Eastland Avenue #105 in East Nashville. There is also a second location in Chattanooga.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"East Nashville is packed with trendy restaurants, drawing in a hip local crowd, and izakaya (Japanese pub) and ramen house Two Ten Jack is no exception. The decor is cool and the menu creative. One of the star dishes is vegetarian option Yasai Shoyu, which has a delicious vegetable broth and is finished with burnt sweetcorn, collard greens and pickled ginger."

To see the full list of the best ramen in each state, check out the report here.