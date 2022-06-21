This Is The Best Southern Food Spot In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate

June 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Tennessee is home to an almost endless list of delicious southern restaurants, which given its cultural and culinary history is no surprise. Being in the heart of the South, you're never too far from your favorite southern-inspired favorites that taste just like how your granny used to make it.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best southern food spots around the country, including this popular spot in Tennessee. According to the site:

"The South is synonymous with cornbread, collard greens, and homestyle mac and cheese. Luckily, you don't have to go all the way down south to get a taste of that famous southern hospitality — and hopefully some mashed potatoes."

So which restaurant was named the best southern food spot in Tennessee?

Miss Girlee Soul Food

Located in Memphis, Miss Girlee Soul Food serves up all your southern and soul food favorites, from fried chicken and okra to banana pudding and peach cobbler. Miss Girlee Soul Food is located at 629 Chelsea Avenue in Memphis.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"Described by reviewers as a hidden gem, Miss Girlee serves up some of the best soul food south of the Mason-Dixon. A massive menu and affordable prices keep diners coming back for more."

Check out the full list here to see the best southern food spot in each state.

