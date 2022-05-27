This Texas BBQ Restaurant Was Named 'Most Instagrammable' In The US

By Dani Medina

May 27, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

You'll wanna make sure your phone is fully charged for this one.

YorkTest compiled a list of the "most Instagrammable" BBQ restaurants in the U.S. — and the No. 1 spot belongs to a barbecue joint in Texas! Here's how the health and wellness company created its list:

"We analyzed the Instagram location data of over 700 BBQ restaurants right across the US to determine how many people have tagged themselves at each location and in that revealing which BBQ restaurants are the most Instagrammable."

YorkTest said Texas restaurants were featured heavily in the top 50 with 13 BBQ joints making the cut. No. 1 overall is Franklin Barbecue in Austin, with over 63,000 tagged Instagram posts.

Here's a look at the top 10 "most Instagrammable" Texas BBQ joints:

  1. Franklin Barbecue, Austin
  2. Terry Black's Barbecue, Austin
  3. Woodshed Smokehouse, Fort Worth
  4. Stiles Switch BBQ, Austin
  5. Lamberts Downtown, Austin
  6. Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ, Austin
  7. County Line on the Lake, Austin
  8. Micklethwait Craft Meats, Austin
  9. Heim Barbecue, Fort Worth
  10. Iron Works, Austin

Here's a look at the top 10 overall "most Instagrammable" BBQ restaurants in the U.S.:

  1. Franklin Barbecue, Austin, Texas
  2. Rippy's Bar and Grill, Nashville, Tennessee
  3. Terry Black's Barbecue, Austin, Texas
  4. Kang Hodong Baekjeong, Los Angeles, California
  5. Green Street Smoked Meats, Chicago, Illinois
  6. Fox Bros. BBQ, Atlanta, Georgia
  7. Quarter's Korean BBQ, Los Angeles, California
  8. Woodshed Smokehouse, Fort Worth, Texas
  9. Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint, Nashville, Tennessee
  10. Ellis Island BBQ, Las Vegas, Nevada
