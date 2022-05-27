This Texas BBQ Restaurant Was Named 'Most Instagrammable' In The US

You'll wanna make sure your phone is fully charged for this one.

YorkTest compiled a list of the "most Instagrammable" BBQ restaurants in the U.S. — and the No. 1 spot belongs to a barbecue joint in Texas! Here's how the health and wellness company created its list:

"We analyzed the Instagram location data of over 700 BBQ restaurants right across the US to determine how many people have tagged themselves at each location and in that revealing which BBQ restaurants are the most Instagrammable."

YorkTest said Texas restaurants were featured heavily in the top 50 with 13 BBQ joints making the cut. No. 1 overall is Franklin Barbecue in Austin, with over 63,000 tagged Instagram posts.