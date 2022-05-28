Ariana Grande Hilariously Impersonates Liz Gillies

Ariana Grande did a hilarious impression of her former Victorious co-star Liz Gillies in a recent TikTok.

The video was a behind-the-scenes look at when the "thank u, next" singer was recording the audio for r.e.m. beauty's "Launch Your Look" countdown. It shows her putting on British and Australian accents and doing a highly accurate Jennifer Coolidge impression before poking fun at Gillies. For Gillies, Grande contorted her entire face by raising her eyebrows and forming her mouth into a pout. She then crossed her arms and yelled "No" in the exact same way that one would expect Gillies' Victorious character "Jade" to. "That's my Liz," she says at the end as her team breaks out in laughter at the accuracy.

Watch the full TikTok below.