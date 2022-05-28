Britney Spears Reveals Why She Didn't Attend The MET Gala

Britney Spears has revealed the reason why she didn't attend the 2022 MET Gala.

It turns out the pop star was planning on attending but her fear of flying kept her from going. In an Instagram post on Saturday (May 28) she shared, "I was gonna go to Met Gala but instead I got in the tub with my dog and put pjs on 🐶😂 !!! I hate flying 🤷🏼‍♀️🌹🌹 !!!" Spears shared the news alongside a video of herself showing off her outfit while dancing and holding her cat. Fans in the comments made it known that they wanted her to be there, with one writing: "WAIT REALLY😭😭😭 you would’ve slayed I know it."

See the post below.