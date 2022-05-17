Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Are 'Moving Forward' After Pregnancy Loss

Sam Asghari has spoken out for the first time since he and fiancée Britney Spears announced they had suffered a "devastating" miscarriage.

The 28-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story on Monday (May 17) to shared a note to fans for their support over the last few days since he and Spears said they had lost their "miracle baby."

"We have felt your support," he said. "We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It's hard but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Asghari ended his post on a positive note for the future, telling fans that they still plan to start "expanding our family soon."

On Saturday (May 14), the 40-year-old pop icon and her fiancé shared matching posts on Instagram announcing that they had suffered a miscarriage just over a month after announcing they were expecting their first child together.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the post states. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news."