Lady Gaga Is 'So Proud' Of This New Venture

Lady Gaga is gearing up for the release of her makeup line "Haus Labs by Lady Gaga" on June 9. The singer shared stunning photos to Instagram on Saturday (May 28) wearing her very own products. Read her caption and see the post below:

"Two years ago my @hauslabs team and I set out to create supercharged, innovative, clean makeup that performed like the bold artistry products on the market and were powered by skincare ingredients. I'm so proud to be launching the future of clean artistry makeup. I hope @hauslabs changes your perception of clean makeup, and that you love our artistry products as much as I do. Available @sephora and hauslabs.com June 9."