Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Impressive Handstand Skills In Must-See Video

Dua Lipa showed off her handstand skills in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday (May 29) and wowed all her fans.

The singer is seen wearing yoga gear while on a yoga mat outdoors as she completes a handstand with her hands tucked behind her. The "Sweetest Pie" singer also completed a split while upside down and managed not to falter at all. Calvin Harris commented "Madddd 🔥🔥🔥" while Diplo commented, "ok relax jeesh." Fans praised Dua for not falling or messing up in the comments. Dua had her recent collaboration with Calvin Harris and Young Thug "Potion" playing in the background.

Watch the clip below.