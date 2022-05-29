Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Impressive Handstand Skills In Must-See Video
By Yashira C.
May 29, 2022
Dua Lipa showed off her handstand skills in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday (May 29) and wowed all her fans.
The singer is seen wearing yoga gear while on a yoga mat outdoors as she completes a handstand with her hands tucked behind her. The "Sweetest Pie" singer also completed a split while upside down and managed not to falter at all. Calvin Harris commented "Madddd 🔥🔥🔥" while Diplo commented, "ok relax jeesh." Fans praised Dua for not falling or messing up in the comments. Dua had her recent collaboration with Calvin Harris and Young Thug "Potion" playing in the background.
Watch the clip below.
Dua's collab with Harris "Potion" was released last Friday (May 27) and features lyrics like "In the whip on a Tuesday night got the music high/ And you by my side/ Top-down and the moon is high/ And the mood is right And you by my side/ Late night conversations Electric emotions/ Sprinkled with a little bit of sex/ And it’s a potion." Lipa has been keeping busy on her Future Nostalgia tour, but fans can also expect to see her on the big screen soon. It was recently reported that she was cast in the Barbie live-action film opposite big-name actors including Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, and Ryan Gosling.