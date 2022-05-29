Watch Cardi B's Hilarious Live Reaction To A Yacht Sinking
By Yashira C.
May 29, 2022
Cardi B and Offset were seemingly on vacation when they spotted an unoccupied yacht near them sinking — and Cardi's reaction is a must-see.
The "Up" rapper posted a clip of her live reaction and wrote in the caption on Twitter, "I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink." Cardi frantically screams “What the f-ck? Oh my — it’s sinking! Y’all see this?" as she shows the yacht slowly sinking into the water. “Oh my God, they can’t do nothing about it? There ain’t no big boat that could save it?" She later adds, "It’s gone! Bye-bye" ending the video with a dramatic yell. Luckily, no one was on the yacht as she noted on her IG stories.
Watch the video below.
I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink pic.twitter.com/dLL3ZJJv9R— Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 28, 2022
Cardi recently revealed that she experienced "technical difficulties" while recording her new music. “I seen a lot of y’all talking sh-t like, ‘Oh she doesn’t feed us,’” she said. “So when I put what I’ma put out, I’ma talk more about it because clearly, I can’t talk about it now. But I really had technical difficulties with my latest project. I had not one, not two, but like three technical difficulties on the music that I’ve been working on that had to be done and taken care of before I put it out."