Watch Cardi B's Hilarious Live Reaction To A Yacht Sinking

Cardi B and Offset were seemingly on vacation when they spotted an unoccupied yacht near them sinking — and Cardi's reaction is a must-see.

The "Up" rapper posted a clip of her live reaction and wrote in the caption on Twitter, "I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink." Cardi frantically screams “What the f-ck? Oh my — it’s sinking! Y’all see this?" as she shows the yacht slowly sinking into the water. “Oh my God, they can’t do nothing about it? There ain’t no big boat that could save it?" She later adds, "It’s gone! Bye-bye" ending the video with a dramatic yell. Luckily, no one was on the yacht as she noted on her IG stories.

Watch the video below.