Cardi B Says She Had 'Technical Difficulties' While Making Her New Music

“I seen a lot of y’all talking shit like, ‘Oh she doesn’t feed us,’” Cardi B said. “So when I put what I’ma put out, I’ma talk more about it because clearly, I can’t talk about it now. But I really had technical difficulties with my latest project. I had not one, not two, but like three technical difficulties on the music that I’ve been working on that had to be done and taken care of before I put it out. Clearly I can't talk about it now but when things come out, that’s when I’ma talk about it. It’s nothing, like, major or crazy. Yeah, we’ll figure it out because I know you guys want that and I’m gonna give it to you, Okay? Okay.”



It's been four years since Cardi dropped her debut LP Invasion of Privacy. Although she's had two kids in the span of that time, the Grammy award-winning rapper has only followed-up with a handful of singles since then like "Money," "Press," "UP" and her remix to Kay Flock's "Shake It." She's also served up a few collaborations with Bruno Mars, Normani, Fat Joe, Summer Walker, SZA and Megan Thee Stallion. Despite releasing all of those tracks, none of them have been confirmed to appear on her new album.



Fortunately, her latest update is a sign that she might be dropping something new very soon. Hopefully, she'll provide more updates in the coming weeks.