Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Photos From Her 'Best Date Ever'

Kim showed off her usual sleek style with a dark grey crop top with matching boot pants. According to Yahoo, this style has become a signature of the Kardashian's in the last year as she began exclusively wearing Balenciaga pairs designed by Demna.

The color coordination of the outfit is also a recent trend for the reality star. Last week, she whore a gray floral corset top and matching pants while celebrating her sister Kourtney's marriage to Travis Barker in Portofino.

North threw on a pair of strappy heels for the dinner and paired them with dark jeans and a black top, accessorized with a choker and sparkly earrings. Her mom affectionately captioned the photo set from their dinner as the "Best Dave Ever" with a black heart emoji. Date night dinners between the two seem to be a frequent occurrence. In a recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, it was revealed that Kim found out she passed the "baby bar" while she was at Red Lobster with North. After getting the exciting news, she FaceTimed her professor Chuck Shonholtz and revealed her location. “I’m at Red Lobster! North won her first basketball game ever and we came to Red Lobster and I’m in the car.”