Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To Not Being Invited To Kourtney And Travis' Wedding

When Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in Portofino, Italy, last weekend, there were some people who were left off the guest list.

Kourtney's stepmother Caitlyn Jenner is one of them. She "simply didn't make the cut," according to TMZ, but there are "no hard feelings" toward her. Now, a source has revealed how Jenner feels about the snub.

"She is shocked," a source on Caitlyn's team told Page Six.

A source told TMZ that while Caitlyn and Kourtney do have a relationship, but they don't see or speak to each other as much, which is why she was left off the guest list.

This isn't the first time Caitlyn was given the cold shoulder by the Kardashians. According to Page Six, she was not offered a contract to participate in their new Hulu show. "Of course no bad blood. I love my family and am thrilled for the show continuing. But I was shocked to learn through the press that I was explicitly excluded from the new show," she tweeted in March.

TMZ reported there might be an opportunity for Caitlyn to celebrate the newlyweds in person when Kourtney and Travis have yet another wedding celebration in Los Angeles.