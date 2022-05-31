Anita Baker Thanks Chance The Rapper For Helping Her Get Her Masters Back

By Tony M. Centeno

May 31, 2022

Anita Baker and Chance The Rapper
Photo: Getty Images

Anita Baker's battle over her catalog ended last year, but recently she felt compelled to thank one of the people who assisted her during the fight over her masters: Chance The Rapper.

Following her latest performance at the Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 28, a fan posted a video of the beloved singer thanking Chance The Rapper for everything he did to help her gain control over her masters last year. In the video, we can see Baker directing the audience to say hello to Chance, who was sitting just a few rows away from the stage. He stood up and willingly accepted her praise.

"Would you guys say hello to a friend of mine by way of the music industry and by way of helping me, helping me to get a hold and ownership of my master recordings,” Baker said.

Hours after the video hit social media, Chance also responded with his thoughts about the special shout-out and her show overall.

"I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night!" Chance tweeted. "Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US 👸🏾"

Ms. Baker apparently didn't know that Chance was going to be at the show. She responded to the Chicago rapper's tweet with her own sweet words.

“Had no idea you would be in our Midst," Baker replied. "Such a nice Surprise. Brought Tears, to my eyes."

Anita Baker first revealed her battle to gain control of her master recordings in March 2021. She tweeted that she had "outlived" all of her previous artist contracts and that they were supposed to be returned to her. However, she said that she would have to "fight" for it. In the months following her announcement, Baker received plenty of celebrity support including Taylor Swift.

A few months later, Baker confirmed that she had won back all of her master recordings by posting an image of her first five classic albums including The Songstress (1983), The Rapture (1986), Giving You the Best That I Got (1988), Compositions (1990) and Rhythm of Love (1994).

“All My Children Are Coming Home,” she tweeted with a photo of her albums. “Impossible Things Happen … Every. Single. Day. Gratefully.”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.