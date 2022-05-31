Anita Baker Thanks Chance The Rapper For Helping Her Get Her Masters Back
By Tony M. Centeno
May 31, 2022
Anita Baker's battle over her catalog ended last year, but recently she felt compelled to thank one of the people who assisted her during the fight over her masters: Chance The Rapper.
Following her latest performance at the Venetian in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 28, a fan posted a video of the beloved singer thanking Chance The Rapper for everything he did to help her gain control over her masters last year. In the video, we can see Baker directing the audience to say hello to Chance, who was sitting just a few rows away from the stage. He stood up and willingly accepted her praise.
Tonight Ms. @IAMANITABAKER introduced @chancetherapper and acknowledged his helping her regain control of her master recordings! Wow! #AnitaBaker pic.twitter.com/GrSBpvDfJq— Lonnell Williams (@3LWTV) May 29, 2022
"Would you guys say hello to a friend of mine by way of the music industry and by way of helping me, helping me to get a hold and ownership of my master recordings,” Baker said.
Hours after the video hit social media, Chance also responded with his thoughts about the special shout-out and her show overall.
"I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night!" Chance tweeted. "Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US 👸🏾"
I saw one of THE greatest performances of my LIFETIME last night! Thank you so much @IAMANITABAKER for being an inspiration and an icon to so many of US 👸🏾 https://t.co/TFcWt3lZFj— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 29, 2022
Ms. Baker apparently didn't know that Chance was going to be at the show. She responded to the Chicago rapper's tweet with her own sweet words.
“Had no idea you would be in our Midst," Baker replied. "Such a nice Surprise. Brought Tears, to my eyes."
Had no idea you would be in our Midst.— Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) May 29, 2022
Such a nice Surprise. Brought Tears, to my eyes. Hope Ms. Essence enjoyed her Birthday
ABXO🎼♥️🎈 https://t.co/EvTiTTaEgM
WOW the fact that you remembered my friends name AND that it was her birthday just echoes what an INCREDIBLE PERSON you are on top of all that you’ve given artistically. Honored and blessed to call you friend miss @IAMANITABAKER https://t.co/jmcPwSkdY2— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 29, 2022
Anita Baker first revealed her battle to gain control of her master recordings in March 2021. She tweeted that she had "outlived" all of her previous artist contracts and that they were supposed to be returned to her. However, she said that she would have to "fight" for it. In the months following her announcement, Baker received plenty of celebrity support including Taylor Swift.
A few months later, Baker confirmed that she had won back all of her master recordings by posting an image of her first five classic albums including The Songstress (1983), The Rapture (1986), Giving You the Best That I Got (1988), Compositions (1990) and Rhythm of Love (1994).
“All My Children Are Coming Home,” she tweeted with a photo of her albums. “Impossible Things Happen … Every. Single. Day. Gratefully.”