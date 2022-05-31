Anita Baker first revealed her battle to gain control of her master recordings in March 2021. She tweeted that she had "outlived" all of her previous artist contracts and that they were supposed to be returned to her. However, she said that she would have to "fight" for it. In the months following her announcement, Baker received plenty of celebrity support including Taylor Swift.



A few months later, Baker confirmed that she had won back all of her master recordings by posting an image of her first five classic albums including The Songstress (1983), The Rapture (1986), Giving You the Best That I Got (1988), Compositions (1990) and Rhythm of Love (1994).



“All My Children Are Coming Home,” she tweeted with a photo of her albums. “Impossible Things Happen … Every. Single. Day. Gratefully.”