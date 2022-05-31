Halsey Shares When Fans Can Finally Hear New Song 'So Good'

After teasing a new song earlier this month, Halsey has revealed when fans can finally hear it. "I didn’t expect so much conversation about this record, all I know is that I wanted you guys to hear it and now you can. So Good, song on June 9th and video the next day," the singer wrote on Twitter.

The news of the release comes after some back and forth between Halsey and their label. Capitol Music released a statement shortly before the singer announced the song on Tuesday morning (May 31). They tagged Halsey and wrote, "we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of “So Good” on June 9th, 2022."