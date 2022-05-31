Halsey Shares When Fans Can Finally Hear New Song 'So Good'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

After teasing a new song earlier this month, Halsey has revealed when fans can finally hear it. "I didn’t expect so much conversation about this record, all I know is that I wanted you guys to hear it and now you can. So Good, song on June 9th and video the next day," the singer wrote on Twitter.

The news of the release comes after some back and forth between Halsey and their label. Capitol Music released a statement shortly before the singer announced the song on Tuesday morning (May 31). They tagged Halsey and wrote, "we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of “So Good” on June 9th, 2022."

The rest of their statement read, "We are an artist first company that encourages open dialogue. We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to have these critical conversations." Halsey and the label will also drop a music video for "So Good" a day after fans can listen to the song. They posted a small snippet of the song on their TikTok last week, which had fans begging for the release.

The singer is currently on their Love and Power Tour. At a recent stop in Nashville, the Halsey told the crowd they almost didn't make it to the show because of their health. They had first let fans know they weren't feeling well through an Instagram Story earlier in the day to say they were "very sick" but added, "Nashville I'm gonna rally for ya." The "Graveyard" singer ultimately made it to the show, where they told the crowd they had gotten an IV, steroid shots, and more to feel well enough to take the stage. Halsey has been open about their recent health issues and revealed they were diagnosed with several conditions before touring.

Halsey
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.