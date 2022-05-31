Halsey Shares When Fans Can Finally Hear New Song 'So Good'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 31, 2022
After teasing a new song earlier this month, Halsey has revealed when fans can finally hear it. "I didn’t expect so much conversation about this record, all I know is that I wanted you guys to hear it and now you can. So Good, song on June 9th and video the next day," the singer wrote on Twitter.
The news of the release comes after some back and forth between Halsey and their label. Capitol Music released a statement shortly before the singer announced the song on Tuesday morning (May 31). They tagged Halsey and wrote, "we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of “So Good” on June 9th, 2022."
I didn’t expect so much conversation about this record, all I know is that I wanted you guys to hear it and now you can. So Good, song on June 9th and video the next day. Endy gave me my flowers 💐 pic.twitter.com/TIz6i3kLdV— h (@halsey) May 31, 2022
The rest of their statement read, "We are an artist first company that encourages open dialogue. We have nothing but a desire to help each one of our artists succeed, and hope that we can continue to have these critical conversations." Halsey and the label will also drop a music video for "So Good" a day after fans can listen to the song. They posted a small snippet of the song on their TikTok last week, which had fans begging for the release.
- @halsey, we love you and are here to support you. We are committing to a release of “So Good” on June 9th, 2022. pic.twitter.com/DKBrtRUCpk— Capitol Music (@capitolmusic) May 31, 2022
The singer is currently on their Love and Power Tour. At a recent stop in Nashville, the Halsey told the crowd they almost didn't make it to the show because of their health. They had first let fans know they weren't feeling well through an Instagram Story earlier in the day to say they were "very sick" but added, "Nashville I'm gonna rally for ya." The "Graveyard" singer ultimately made it to the show, where they told the crowd they had gotten an IV, steroid shots, and more to feel well enough to take the stage. Halsey has been open about their recent health issues and revealed they were diagnosed with several conditions before touring.