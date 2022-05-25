Halsey Gets Emotional While Talking About Health Issues At Nashville Show

Halsey isn't letting their health hold them back from performing for a crowd.

During their Love and Power tour stop in Nashville on Tuesday (May 24), the "Without Me" singer told the crowd they almost didn't make it to the show because of their health. Speaking to the audience at the outdoor FirstBank Amphitheater, Halsey revealed that they weren't feeling well even up to the last minute before the show.

They had first let fans know they weren't feeling well through an Instagram Story earlier in the day to say they were "very sick" but added, "Nashville I'm gonna rally for ya." The "Graveyard" singer ultimately made it to the show, where they told the crowd they had gotten an IV, steroid shots and more to feel well enough to take the stage.

"In the past few years of touring, that's something that I would have just dealt with backstage and just muster up enough energy and courage as I possibly could and just go on stage and pretend that everything was all good," they said.

When talking about all the things they went through to get in front of the crowd, Halsey became emotional.

"As usual, the second I walked on [on stage] and I saw you guys and I heard you guys..." they said through tears as the crowd started to cheer and chant their name. "It was like nothing that happened today even mattered at all ... I just wanted to take a second to really just thank you guys for that because I truly, from the bottom of my heart, don't know what my life would look like without you, so thank you."