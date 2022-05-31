Haunted Georgia Lake Claims Another Victim

Lake Lanier has built up quite the reputation over the years, only to bring more mysterious tragedy to Memorial Day weekend after news surfaced regarding a 20-year-old boy drowning in the lake. The surprising aspect; that no one was surprised.

According to USSA News, Lake Lanier is a man made lake that started out as a town full of residents and businesses. When the valley flooded in the 1950's, residents were forced to move from the town and everything down to the cemetery was covered with gallons upon gallons of water by the U.S Army Corps.

The lake lies just north of Atlanta, but its reputation has traveled across the entire United States. It is currently trending on Twitter in lieu of the recent drowning, and is being referred to as "haunted". The 20-year-old was supposedly swimming near the Margaritaville around the lake when he mysteriously drowned.

According to FOX5, game wardens near the area had to use sonar to detect the young mans body after the county fire department recovered it. This, and an abundance of similar occurrences throughout the years, have caused locals to believe the lake to be haunted.

The 20-year-old's body has not yet been identified.