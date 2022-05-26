Have You Tried The Best Burger In Atlanta?

The best burger in all of Atlanta is made at one of the most popular burger joints in the entire city, and it really earned its reputation. This classic burger joint provides customers with plenty of savory options, and a great dine-in atmosphere.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the best burger in all of Atlanta can be found at The Companion. The Companion is a popular burger joint that is located in northwest Atlanta. They have a famous sandwich called the "Tower of Power" that is stacked high with beef, bacon, toppings and various condiments. One of these large burgers costs around $13, but with how much is actually on the burgers; it is a deal. Pair it with a nice draft beer and one simply cannot go wrong!

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the best burger in Atlanta:

"Located on the Northwest side of Atlanta, Companion has some serious food selections. For $13 you can purchase the Tower of Power, the Patty Melt, or The Steinbeck, which is covered with pimento cheese, jalapenos, and bacon. Pair your burger with a draft from their beer list, or if you're feeling fancy purchase some red or white wine or choose from one of their specialty cocktails."

