Have You Stayed At The Most Unique Hotel In Atlanta?

By Logan DeLoye

May 20, 2022

Bath and candles in luxury hotel room
Photo: Getty Images

The most unique hotel in all of Atlanta has an interesting past, and was even condemned at one point in time. Now it stands newly renovated as a popular modern attraction.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the most unique hotel in Atlanta is the Clermont. The Clermont is unique for the fact that there is a strip club in the basement. It features a total of 94 rooms and has recently been given an edgy makeover. There is a giant tower outside of the hotel that depicts the name, proving to be very popular on social media.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the coolest hotel in all of Atlanta:

"If you’ve heard of the Clermont, it’s probably thanks to the structure’s notorious basement strip club. The down-and-dirty, absolutely zero-frills establishment held court beneath the neon-lit 1920s-era red brick SRO long after its residents trickled out of their good-as-condemned rooms, transforming into a punk rock hotspot for many a late night shenanigans and a particularly memorable beer can-crushing dancer. Today, the main portion of the property has undergone a 180-degree makeover, blossoming into a sleek 94-room boutique hotel that appears to have leaped straight out of the ‘Gram."

For more information regarding the coolest hotel in every state visit HERE.

