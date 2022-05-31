Have You Been To The Best Bakery In Georgia?

By Logan DeLoye

May 31, 2022

Fresh bread on a bakery display
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes a flaky pastry and a cup of coffee is the difference between a good morning and a great morning. The best bakery in the entire state offers an abundance of doughnuts, macarons, cakes, crepes, croissants, muffins and any other pastry imaginable.

According to Eat This Not That, the best bakery in all of Georgia is Georgia French Bakery & Cafe located in Duluth. Georgia French Bakery & Cafe is known for their croissants and eclairs. Comparable to that of authentic Parisian pastries, these breakfast and brunch staples are what keep that crowds around. Their crepes are also very popular.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best Georgia bakery:

"No need to travel to Paris for your éclair or croissant fix—this cozy cafe offers an authentic taste of France. Yelpers can't stop gushing about the almond croissant, Nutella strawberry crepe, the ham friand, and the array of satiating baguette sandwiches. The "buttery, flaky" croissants are such a highlight that you may want to take one or two to go with your breakfast or lunch order. While you're at it, be sure to snag a "creamy, smooth" Café Au Lait. Note, if you're craving their famous crepes, you'll need to swing by on a Saturday to try them."

For more information regarding the best bakery in each state visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.