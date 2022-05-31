Have You Been To The Best Bakery In California?

By Logan DeLoye

May 31, 2022

Closeup of many bagels in bakery
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes a flaky pastry and a cup of coffee is the difference between a good morning and a great morning. The best bakery in the entire state offers an abundance of doughnuts, macarons, cakes, crepes, croissants, muffins and any other pastry imaginable.

According to Eat This Not That, the best bakery in all of California is BJ Cinnamon located in Folsom. BJ Cinnamon is known for their assortment of fluffy, flavorful doughnuts. Some of the most popular flavors include red velvet, chocolate bear claw, and apple fritter.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best California bakery:

"Friendly staff, plenty of seating, fair prices, and high quality—those are just a few of the factors that distinguish this bakery, where donuts are the star of the show. The donuts are made fresh each morning and come in plenty of classic flavors (French cruller, chocolate bear claw, red velvet) as well as less common ones (maple bacon bar, raspberry twist, apple fritter). "Something about the dough is majestic," says one Yelper, pointing to the airy, fluffy texture of the treats. Yelpers point to the cronuts, cream puffs, and cinnamon rolls as must-haves here. On the savory side, there are also breakfast sandwiches served on massive buttery croissants."

For more information regarding the best bakery in each state visit HERE.

