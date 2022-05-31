Have You Been To The Best Diner In California?

By Logan DeLoye

May 31, 2022

There's enough place for everyone
Photo: Getty Images

Food is only half of the experience that a classic American diner offers. Aside from plates stamped slightly with grease from the best eggs, bacon, burgers, onion rings, and fries that you've ever had, there is something traditional about the whole experience. Be it the red booths that sit upon checkered walls near bar stools that seat smiling faces, or slightly creased menus that offers an endless amount of waffle toppings and dipping sauces; something about an all-American diner is comfortable and comparable to a home-cooked meal.

According to a list put together by Food & Wine, the best diner in California is Bob's Big Boy. Bob's Big Boy in Burbank, has some of the best fried chicken that California has to offer, not to mention the largest, most savory side of onion rings.

Here is what Food & Wine had to say about the best diner in all of California:

"People fly to Los Angeles from all over the world, hoping for a fleeting glimpse of showbiz magic, and they are so often looking in the wrong places. It's in the mostly-sunny San Fernando Valley that so much of the real work gets done, and it's at the Bob's Big Boy in Burbank, a singular, landmarked outlet of the classic coffee shop chain, that so many of the goings-on can be observed. World-weary bi-coastals just off their BUR flights, studio grunts on break, celebrity couples looking to grab a bite—it's all happening here, at this magnificent institution with its seductive, swooping counter, long enough to double as a fashion show runway."

